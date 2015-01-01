Abstract

Perinatal depression is the onset of depressive symptoms during pregnancy and up to one year after childbirth. Migrant women are at higher risk of experiencing perinatal depression due to numerous psychosocial stressors related to their experiences. This qualitative review aims to aggregate the experiences and barriers to care faced by immigrant and refugee women in Canada who have perinatal depression. Qualitative research can elucidate the barriers to treatment and culturally-impacted experiences of Canadian migrant women with perinatal depression. Following PRISMA and Joanna Briggs Institute (JBI) guidelines for conducting qualitative systematic reviews, 13 eligible studies representing 10 samples (N = 262 participants) were identified and included in this review. Participants included service providers, immigrant women, and refugee women. Three synthesized themes were identified by this review using the JBI meta-aggregative approach: (1) culture-related challenges; (2) migration-related challenges; and (3) service accessibility and quality. Within these themes were experiences of migrant women that encompass six categories: (1) conceptualization of perinatal depression; (2) childbirth-specific challenges; (3) migration-related challenges; (4) social isolation; (5) accessibility of services; and (6) quality of care. The role of family, cultural differences, financial challenges, and the effects of these on service accessibility are impactful in the experiences of migrant women. A greater understanding of the role of both culture and migration in the delivery of care, especially regarding service provider attitudes in more representative samples, is recommended.

