Citation
Wagner S, Di Nota PM, Groll D, Lentz L, Shields RE, Carleton RN, Cramm H, Wei Lin B, Anderson GS. Psychiatry Int. (Basel) 2023; 4(1): 1-11.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Public safety personnel (PSP) are known to experience difficult and demanding occupational environments, an environment that has been complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Firefighters, paramedics, and public safety communicators were among the front-line workers that continued to serve the public throughout the course of the pandemic. The present study considered the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on self-reported symptoms of mental health challenges in Canadian firefighters, paramedics, and public safety communicators. Participants were firefighters (n = 123), paramedics (n = 246), and public safety communicators (n = 48), who completed an online survey, including demographics, questions related to COVID-19 exposure and worry, the Patient Health Questionnaire-9, the Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7, the Social Interaction Phobia Scale, and the Posttraumatic Stress Disorder Checklist-5.
Language: en
Keywords
COVID-19; firefighters; mental health; paramedics; public safety communicators