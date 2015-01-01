Abstract

Is war evitable? Besides being a question to which humanity is struggling to answer, it is the title of the letter exchange between Freud and Einstein that inspired this editorial. The aim is to address this question and analyse whether there is a pattern behind some historical events and mass behaviour, starting with Freud and ending with the possibility of applying chaos theory. What has been hypothesized for centuries is that the masses behave in a manner that can overcome the individual's interest but are subject to the same risks and patterns as the individual is, i.e., hypernarcissism that fuels the vicious circle of victims and executioners. Is there a reason why historical memory does not stop humankind from pursuing war? Is there an intrinsic death drive that fuels man against one another, or are there other, more complex reasons why war could be (or could not be) inevitable?

Language: en