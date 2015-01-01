Abstract

Variable speed limits (VSL) aim at improving safety and traffic fluidity by increasing drivers' awareness. In the present simulator study, VSL displayed on overhead gantries on a motorway were also displayed on a mobile phone, fixed on the vehicle's centre console, with distance-based triggers (250 m vs. 500 m from the overhead gantry).



RESULTS showed drivers (N = 20) complied with the in-vehicle information, which was congruent with the upcoming gantry. The sooner the in-vehicle VSL, the faster the speed when speed limits increased. Similarly, the sooner the in-vehicle VSL, the slower the speed when speed limits decreased. Later in-vehicle VSL resulted in lower speed homogeneity, which is a safety concern. Speed homogeneity was greater when no in-vehicle VSL were displayed. Finally, the 70 mph VSL were affecting driving behaviour differently. These results suggested that there might be traffic disruption and more erratic longitudinal vehicle control on real roads.

Language: en