SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Payre W, Diels C. Future Transp. 2023; 3(1): 1-22.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

DOI

10.3390/futuretransp3010001

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Variable speed limits (VSL) aim at improving safety and traffic fluidity by increasing drivers' awareness. In the present simulator study, VSL displayed on overhead gantries on a motorway were also displayed on a mobile phone, fixed on the vehicle's centre console, with distance-based triggers (250 m vs. 500 m from the overhead gantry).

RESULTS showed drivers (N = 20) complied with the in-vehicle information, which was congruent with the upcoming gantry. The sooner the in-vehicle VSL, the faster the speed when speed limits increased. Similarly, the sooner the in-vehicle VSL, the slower the speed when speed limits decreased. Later in-vehicle VSL resulted in lower speed homogeneity, which is a safety concern. Speed homogeneity was greater when no in-vehicle VSL were displayed. Finally, the 70 mph VSL were affecting driving behaviour differently. These results suggested that there might be traffic disruption and more erratic longitudinal vehicle control on real roads.


Language: en

Keywords

driving behaviour; human–machine interaction; in-vehicle information; mobile phone; road safety; speed limit

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print