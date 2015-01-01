Abstract

Road friction has long been recognized as one of the most effective winter road maintenance (WRM) performance measures. It allows WRM personnel to make more informed decisions to improve their services and helps road users make trip-related decisions. In this paper, a machine-learning-based methodological framework was developed to model road friction using inputs from mobile road weather information systems (RWIS) that collect spatially continuous road weather data and road grip. This study also attempts to estimate friction using data from stationary RWIS that are installed far from each other, thereby leaving large areas unmonitored. To fill in the spatial gaps, a kriging interpolator was developed to create a continuous friction map. Slippery road risk levels were classified to provide an overview of road conditions via a risk warning map. The proposed method was evaluated with a selected highway segment in Alberta, Canada.



RESULTS show that the models developed herein are highly accurate (93.3%) in estimating friction and identifying dangerous road segments via a color-coded risk map. Given its high performance, the developed model has the potential for large-scale implementation to facilitate more efficient WRM services while also improving the safety and mobility of the traveling public.

