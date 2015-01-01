Abstract

Connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs) improve the throughput of intersections by crossing in a lane-free order as compared to a signalised crossing. However, it is challenging to quantify such an improvement because the available frameworks to analyse the capacity of the conventional intersections do not apply to the lane-free ones. This paper proposes a novel framework including a measure and an algorithm to calculate the capacity of the lane-free intersections. The results show that a lane-free crossing of CAVs increases the capacity of intersections by 127% and 36% as compared to a signalised crossing of, respectively, human-driven vehicles and CAVs. The paper also provides a sensitivity analysis indicating that, in contrast to the signalised ones, the capacity of the lane-free intersections improves by an increase in the initial speed, maximum permissible speed and acceleration of vehicles.

Language: en