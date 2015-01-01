Abstract

This research looks at how spatial factors of public transportation influence the use of bike-sharing in an urban context. Based on a grid-cell-based method, ordinary least square regression and geographically weighted regression (GWR) are developed to reveal the link between the spatial distribution of bus, tram, rail stops, and bike-sharing trips. The public transportation coverage in Budapest City is rated as excellent, with all parts of the city covered within a 5 km radius. We find that areas with a high proportion of public transportation stops have a significantly higher number of bike-sharing trips. Bike-sharing trips are concentrated near regional railway stations, the central business district, and surrounding zones. The connection between bike-sharing and trams/rails appears to be stronger than the connection between bike-sharing and buses. According to the findings, nearly one-third of public transportation stops have accessible bike docks within 125 m walking distance. In GWR analysis, the coefficients of bus stops are increasing towards the center of the city, while the coefficients of tram/rail stops are decreasing. Finally, by examining the priority zones for establishing more bike-sharing facilities, it is discovered that the eastern side of the city requires more development than the western side because it has a high number of bike-sharing trips but no adequate facilities near public transportation facilities.

