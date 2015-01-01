Abstract

Transport automation is a reality that is quite rapidly penetrating our lives. Relevant technologies are there, continuously evolving and improving their performance, while countries all over the world are already adopting policy and legislation measures to appropriately introduce their deployment. What is however of major interest is how people and societies as a whole welcome this revolutionary transformation. To measure the preparedness of countries towards autonomous mobility, KPMG has been releasing reports, calculating the Autonomous Vehicles Readiness Index since 2017, thus investigating countries' level of readiness. In this paper we present the calculations with focus on Consumer Acceptance Pillar for Greece, placing it among the rest of the countries considered. The results show that Greece is still low in the ratings, indicating that, although primary steps have been undertaken, still significant work needs to be carried out in terms of legislation, technological development, infrastructure, testing, awareness and training to foster public acceptance in Greece.

Language: en