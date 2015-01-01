SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Oono M, Nishida Y, Kitamura K, Yamanaka T. Children (Basel) 2023; 10(1): e41.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/children10010041

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Preventable injuries are the leading cause of death in children around the world, including in Japan. As children under the age of 5 years spend most of their time at home, home injury prevention is critical for child safety. The purpose of this study was to identify specific, focused, and precise barriers against injury prevention practice.

METHODS: We conducted an online survey to examine the barriers faced by parents when taking actions to prevent home injuries.

RESULTS: The results revealed common reasons why parents do not or cannot take a recommended action across injury types, and that the magnitude of importance for a specific barrier depends on the type of injury.

CONCLUSIONS: Identifying content-specific barriers could help researchers and educators understand parents' needs, discuss what barriers are more important than others by injury type, and develop effective strategies based on the 3Es of injury prevention (enforcement, engineering, and education).


Language: en

Keywords

3Es of injury prevention; children; content-specific barriers; home injury

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print