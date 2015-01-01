Abstract

The goal of this study is to describe and analyze the relationship between childhood trauma and depressive symptoms and its relation to the parental interactions of mothers (19-47 years) with their 3-4 year old preschool children. Parental interactions, traumatic experiences in mothers' childhood, and current depressive symptoms were measured using the Parenting Interactions with Children: Checklist of Observations Linked to Outcomes (PICCOLO), the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire Short Form (CTQ), and the Beck Depression Inventory (BDI-I), respectively. A nonclinical sample of 81 Chilean mothers with their children was used.



RESULTS show that the presence of trauma in mothers' childhood has an impact on parenting; specifically, mothers with an emotional neglect experience showed greater difficulties in adequately promoting autonomy in their children.

Language: en