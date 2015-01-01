|
Different sets of drivers underlie different safety behaviors, and uncovering such complex patterns helps formulate targeted measures to cultivate safety behaviors. Machine learning can explore such complex patterns among safety behavioral data. This paper aims to develop a classification framework for construction personnel's safety behaviors with machine learning algorithms, including logistics regression (LR), support vector machine (SVM), random forest (RF), and categorical boosting (CatBoost). The classification framework has three steps, i.e., data collection and preprocessing, modeling and algorithm implementation, and optimal model acquisition. For illustrative purposes, five common safety behaviors of a random sample of Hong Kong-based construction personnel are used to validate the classification framework. To achieve high classification performance, this paper employed a combinative strategy, consisting of feature selection, synthetic minority over-sampling technique (SMOTE), one-hot encoding, standard scaler and classifiers to classify safety behaviors, and multi-objective slime mould algorithm (MOSMA) to optimize parameters in the classifiers.
Keywords
classification; construction personnel; machine learning; MOSMA; safety behavior