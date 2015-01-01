Abstract

Maxillofacial injuries result from a variety of daily activities. Traffic accidents, interpersonal violence, and falls represent some of the most common etiological factors behind maxillofacial fractures. During the COVID-19 outbreak, the social distancing measures imposed by healthcare authorities aimed at abolishing the spread of the viral infection. This study aimed to evaluate the effect of social distancing measures on the incidence of maxillofacial injuries.



METHODS: Data were retrieved from the medical file registry at the Galilee Medical Center, Nahariya, Israel. Incidence, gender, age, etiology, and cost of hospitalization during the COVID-19 lockdown and the previous periods were retrieved.



RESULTS: A decrease in maxillofacial fractures was registered during the 2020 lockdown; younger patients had the largest share of maxillofacial traumas during this period. The midface was the most involved facial region in both periods, and a reduction of 62.3% in the cost of OMF fracture treatment was observed during the COVID-19 era.



CONCLUSIONS: The occurrence, etiology, and cost of treatment of maxillofacial injuries during the COVID-19 period were different from those in the corresponding period in the pre-COVID-19 era. These results can provide a guide to help design programs for the prevention of OMF trauma.

