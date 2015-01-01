|
Citation
|
Kasem A, Redenski I, Oren D, Zoabi A, Srouji S, Kablan F. J. Clin. Med. 2023; 12(1): e128.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Maxillofacial injuries result from a variety of daily activities. Traffic accidents, interpersonal violence, and falls represent some of the most common etiological factors behind maxillofacial fractures. During the COVID-19 outbreak, the social distancing measures imposed by healthcare authorities aimed at abolishing the spread of the viral infection. This study aimed to evaluate the effect of social distancing measures on the incidence of maxillofacial injuries.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
COVID-19; facial bone fractures; maxillofacial injuries