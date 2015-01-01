|
Hall B, Khan R, Eslea M. Genealogy (Basel) 2023; 7(1): e2.
BACKGROUND: The criminalisation of drill music, a rap-based genre, is a recent chapter in a long history of policing "Black" music. The association of drill and other rap music with "gang" violence has a direct impact on the treatment of Black boys and men in the criminal justice system. However, critics argue that, rather than causing violence, violent lyrics reflect the lived experiences of marginalised communities.
drill music; ethnography; gangs; grime music; rap music; trauma