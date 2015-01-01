Abstract

In the traditional and extended shipboard operation human reliability analysis (SOHRA) model, the error-producing condition (EPC) is critical. The weight and proportion of each EPC in one specific task are often determined by the experts' judgments, including most of the modified versions. Due to this subjectivity, the result and recommended safety measures may not be as accurate as they should be. This study attempts to narrow the gap by proposing a novel approach, a combination of SOHRA, entropy weight method, and the TOPSIS model. The entropy weight and TOPSIS method are employed to decide the weight of each EPC based on the foundation of the SOHRA model. A cargo-loading operation from a container ship is analyzed to verify this model. The results suggest that the entropy-weighted TOPSIS method can effectively determine the weights of EPCs, and the eight most probable human errors are identified.

