Mujahid M, Iskandar BH, Purwangka F, Wahju RI, Mujahid M, Iskandar BH, Purwangka F, Wahju RI. World J. Adv. Res. Rev. 2022; 16(3): 364-370.

(Copyright © 2022, WJARR)

10.30574/wjarr.2022.16.3.1334

Fishermen are one of the jobs that have high risk and danger. Data from The National Transportation Safety Committee shows the number of ship accidents in Indonesia from 2013 to 2021 was 124, including sinking, collision, overturning, burning, and running aground. This paper is conducted to analyze the accident occur in Jayanti Fishing Port and formulate mitigation strategies to reduce fishermen's work accidents at Jayanti Fishing Port. The research uses a purposive sampling method for fishermen, boat owners, and fishing port officers analyzed using content analysis. The result indicated that fishermen have good fishing competencies but lack safety gear and equipment. The strategy for increasing fisherman safety is by providing fishermen's work safety equipment and increasing fishermen's insight regarding work safety through counseling and training to increase knowledge about Occupational Health and Safety (OHS).


Language: en
