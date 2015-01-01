SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ageeb MS, Kotb FN, Saber EH, Zaki SM. Minia Sci. Nurs. J. 2022; 012(1): 114-124.

(Copyright © 2022, Minia University, Faculty of Nursing)

10.21608/msnj.2022.170998.1040

BACKGROUND: Negative suicidal thoughts occur often in schizophrenic patients throughout the course of their illness, especially during the initial psychotic episode, and many of these individuals have poor emotional IQ.

AIM: The purpose of the current research was to examine the association between emotional intelligence and schizophrenic patients' suicidal ideation. Research Design: The current study's aim was accomplished using a descriptive correlational research design. Study subjects and setting: 90 schizophrenic inpatients at Minia Hospital for Mental Health and Addiction Treatment in New Minia City were included in the study. Tools: Socio-demographic and clinical data questionnaire, Emotional Intelligence Scale and Suicidal Ideation Scale were used.

RESULTS: 78.9% of the studied patients were males, 68.9% of them had low emotional intelligence. While, 81.1% of them had low suicidal ideation.

CONCLUSION: According to the study's findings, the majority of the sample exhibited low emotional intelligence and few suicide thoughts. Additionally, there was a bad link between suicidal ideation and emotional intelligence among them. Recommendations: All psychiatric patients should participate in psycho educational programs to increase their emotional intelligence and decrease suicidal ideation.
