Shaaban Khalil N, Auctores Publishing LLC. Journal of Clinical Research and Reports 2022; 12(2): 01-03.

10.31579/2690-1919/277

Healthcare workers are exposed to various violent behaviors, such as physical violence, threats, and psychological violence at their work. The experience of workplace violence is associated with various serious health outcomes including depression, loss of self-esteem, sleep disorders, anxiety, and Lack of concentration. Therefore, this editorial is conducted to stress the worldwide predictores of violence in acute health care settings and recommendations for action


