This study aims to find empirical evidence of the contribution of information technology (IT) adoption in enhancing transportation safety. We analyze train accidents that occurred in European countries between 1980 and 2014. The findings indicate that the adoption of IT leads to a lower number of accidents, thus improving safety. Specifically, countries with a high level of IT adoption for their track networks show fewer serious accidents than those with low IT adoption. However, serious accidents have not decreased over time, indicating a limited positive effect of IT adoption. In addition, serious accidents such as rolling stocks and people at crossings continue to occur. The results indicate that improvement in transportation safety leveraged by intangible IT must accompany the quality assurance of physical systems and activities in basic transportation services.



본 연구는 발전된 정보기술이 교통안전 향상에 미치는 영향을 살펴보기 위해 1980년부터 2014년까지 유럽 국가들에서 발생한 열차 사고에 대해 분석한다. 분석 결과, 정보기술의 수용 정도에 따라 사고 횟수가 감소하고 안전성을 향상시키는 것으로 나타났다. 특히 철도산업과 관련한 정보기술 수용 수준이 낮은 국가들 대비, 높은 국가들에서 중대 사고가 적음을 확인할 수 있었다. 하지만 정보기술은 시간이 지남에 따라 발전하는데, 중대 사고의 수는 시간 흐름에 따라 감소하지 않는 것으로 나타났다. 또한, 열차 추돌, 선로 이탈, 건널목사고도 여전히 심각한 문제로 남아있는 것으로 확인되었다. 이는 정보기술이 교통안전에 미치는 영향이 항상 긍정적이지는 않음을 의미한다. 본 연구는 정보기술이 교통안전 향상에 기여할 수 있지만 이와 더불어 인적자원을 기반으로 하는 차량과 시스템 관리, 교통 서비스 관련 활동이 동반되어야 함을 시사한다.

