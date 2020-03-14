Abstract

BACKGROUND: On March 14, 2020, schools across North Carolina (NC) closed in response to Covid-19, forcing completion of the school year at home. Most pediatric trauma occurs at home with a higher prevalence when children are out of school. We queried the state trauma database to assess if the 2020 "shelter in place" was associated with an increase in pediatric trauma statewide.



METHODS: The NC trauma database was queried for injuries in children (age < 18 yrs) from 13 March-1 August 2020, and the corresponding months of 2018 and 2019. The number and type of injuries were compared. We also queried the NC death certificate and child welfare databases. Data were analyzed by standard statistical methods using chi-squared or Kruskal-Wallis test.



RESULTS: Total pediatric trauma cases were lower during 2020 (71.6 per 100,000) compared to 2018 (92.4 per 100,000) and 2019 (80 per 100,000) (P <.001); however, average injury severity score (ISS) was higher (P =.001). A significant increase in firearm injuries were seen in 2020 (P =.016), with an increase in mortality (P =.08) and ISS (P =.013). The rate of child abuse trauma decreased in 2020 (P =.005) as did the number of child abuse and neglect reports (P <.001). There were also significant decreases in trauma due to sports, burns, falls, and motor vehicle accidents.



CONCLUSION: While overall pediatric trauma decreased during the Covid-19 pandemic, there was an alarming increase in penetrating injuries in children. Child abuse trauma and reports decreased, which is concerning for lower identification of abuse.

