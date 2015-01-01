|
Cianciara D, Goryński P, Seroka W. Ann. Agric. Environ. Med. 2022; 29(4): 538-542.
Copyright © 2022, Institute of Agricultural Medicine of Poland
36583321
INTRODUCTION AND OBJECTIVE: Owning a dog or spending time around a dog have many benefits, but also pose a risk of being bitten or attacked. Currently, publications on dog bites and related factors come from both high-income countries and low- and middle-income countries. So far, no attempt has been made to assess this phenomenon in Poland. The aim of this study was to determine the number of such events and evaluate hospital medical assistance provided to dog bite victims in Poland in the period of 15 years between 2006-2020.
injuries; public health; COVID-19; bites; dogs; epiemiology