Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Near-point of convergence (NPC) testing is an attractive screening tool in the sport setting because it is rapid, requires few resources, and is easy to administer. Remote NPC has been reported after sport-related concussion (SRC), although the incidence among a university-aged population is not well defined. The purpose of the study was to examine the incidence of remote NPC after SRC in a cohort of Canadian interuniversity athletes.



DESIGN: Cross-sequential. SETTING: University. PARTICIPANTS: One hundred thirty-two university athletes [SRC, n = 68; musculoskeletal (MSK) injury, n = 64] were tested before the beginning of their competitive season and again after their injury. INDEPENDENT VARIABLES: Healthy athletes measured preseason were compared with athletes after SRC or MSK injury using both longitudinal and cross-sectional designs. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Remote NPC (pass/fail), measured at 6 cm or greater, repeated 3 times.



RESULTS: After SRC, 22% of athletes failed their test postinjury (95% CI, 14%-33%). Comparatively, in the MSK group, 3% of athletes failed their test postinjury (95% CI, 1%-7%). A direct comparison of both injury groups yielded a mean 19% higher prevalence of failed NPC tests after SRC versus MSK injury (95% CI, 10%-30%). There seems to be no relationship between reported symptom burden and NPC performance after SRC.



CONCLUSION: Remote NPC occurs in approximately 1 of 5 athletes after SRC and is rarely observed after MSK injury.

