Hutchison MG, Di Battista AP, Pyndiura K, Blanc S, Quaid PT, Richards D. Clin. J. Sport. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36584046
OBJECTIVE: Near-point of convergence (NPC) testing is an attractive screening tool in the sport setting because it is rapid, requires few resources, and is easy to administer. Remote NPC has been reported after sport-related concussion (SRC), although the incidence among a university-aged population is not well defined. The purpose of the study was to examine the incidence of remote NPC after SRC in a cohort of Canadian interuniversity athletes.
