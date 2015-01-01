SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Weinschenk C, Ghanekar S, Stakes K, Quiat A, Kessler RM, Lee T. Data Brief 2023; 46: e108825.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.dib.2022.108825

36582995

PMC9792339

The fire modeling community currently lacks full-scale experimental data from fires in residential-style structures with heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. Further, there is an absence of data quantifying the generation of H(2)O due to combustion and the subsequent transport of those gases with a structure. Propane gas burner fire experiments were conducted in a purpose-built two-story structure instrumented to measure temperature, pressure, velocity, and gas concentrations. Experiments were conducted to assess heat and gas species transfer due to HVAC operating status (off vs. on), fire location and heat release rate, and bedroom door position (open vs. closed).


Fire model CFD; HVAC; Residential structures ventilation; Validation gas burner

