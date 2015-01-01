Abstract

The fire modeling community currently lacks full-scale experimental data from fires in residential-style structures with heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. Further, there is an absence of data quantifying the generation of H(2)O due to combustion and the subsequent transport of those gases with a structure. Propane gas burner fire experiments were conducted in a purpose-built two-story structure instrumented to measure temperature, pressure, velocity, and gas concentrations. Experiments were conducted to assess heat and gas species transfer due to HVAC operating status (off vs. on), fire location and heat release rate, and bedroom door position (open vs. closed).

