Abstract

With an increasing incidence of psychiatric disorders worldwide, there is a need for a better understanding of the population-specific contributing risk factors that are associated with common psychiatric conditions. This study aimed to assess the correlation between socioeconomic, environmental and clinical features associated with major depression (MDD n = 479), bipolar disorder (BD n = 222) and schizophrenia (SHZ n = 146), in the Pakistani population. Multinomial logistic regression and Pearson's correlation were applied to assess the association and correlation between demographic, socioeconomic, environmental, and clinical features of MDD, BD and SHZ. In the present study, MDD was found to be more prevalent than BD and SHZ. The average age at onset (AAO), was observed to be earlier in females with BD and SHZ, in addition, females with a positive family history of MDD, BD and SHZ also had an earlier AAO. The fitted multinomial logistic regression model indicated a significant association of; aggression, tobacco use, drugs abuse, history of head injuries and family history with BD as compared to MDD, while insomnia and suicidality were significantly associated with MDD. Strong positive correlations were observed mainly between age/AAO, AAO/tobacco use and aggression/insomnia in all three cohorts. In conclusion, the present study identifies possible contributing socio-demographic, biological and environmental factors that are correlated and associated with the psychiatric conditions in the Pakistani population.

Language: en