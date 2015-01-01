SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kim IJ. Front. Public Health 2022; 10: e1105047.

10.3389/fpubh.2022.1105047

36582378

PMC9793079

Slips, trips and falls are amongst the most common causes of injuries and fatalities in the general community and industry. Reducing such incidents involves a complex array of factors including the characteristics of each individual's footwear, gait dynamics, walking and working surfaces, environmental conditions, etc. Notwithstanding this complexity, slip resistance properties have been widely measured as a form of coefficient of friction (COF) index at the sliding interface amongst the shoes, floors, and environments (1). Since COF measurements were commonly adopted to evaluate slip potentials, there have been continuous debates in the assessments and interpretations of COFs (2). This Research Topic for Frontiers in Public Health is principally focused on broadening the knowledge base and developing new concepts and ideas on which improvements in the validity and reliability of slip resistance measurements might be made. To achieve this goal, this Research Topic covers extensive themes on industry/public falls safety developments such as...


fall-related fatalities; fall-related injuries; slip and fall incidents; slip and fall safety; slip resistance measurements

