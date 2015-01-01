Abstract

BACKGROUND: There is a lack of evidence relating to cognitive-communication difficulties following traumatic brain injury (TBI) sustained in older adulthood. A prominent area in which post-TBI cognitive-communication difficulties manifest is at the level of social communication. An investigation of social communication focusing on comparison of those injured in older and younger adulthood is a practical starting point for age-related cognitive-communication outcome comparison. AIMS: The overall objective of this study was to explore the social communication of individuals who sustained severe TBI in an early period of older adulthood (50-70 years) compared to younger adulthood (18-40 years), as informed by self and close other reports.



METHODS & PROCEDURES: This exploratory controlled group comparison study involved analysis of self-reported and close other reported La Trobe Communication Questionnaire data for 22 adults with severe TBI (11 older at injury; 11 younger at injury) and 22 control participants (11 older; 11 younger). TBI participants were matched for injury variables and participant groups were matched for sex, age and education. OUTCOMES & RESULTS: The close others of the older and younger adults with TBI reported them to have significantly more frequent difficulty with social communication than the close others of age-matched control groups. Older adults with TBI reported significantly more frequent difficulty with social communication than uninjured older adults. In contrast, younger adults with TBI and uninjured younger adults reported a similar frequency of difficulty with social communication. No age-based difference in the frequency of social communication difficulty was evident when comparing the self or close other reports of older and younger adults with TBI. Awareness of social communication difficulty, as indexed by comparing self and close other perceptions, showed a different pattern across the TBI groups. The older TBI group rated themselves as having significantly less frequent social communication difficulty than was perceived by their close others. In contrast, no statistically significant difference was evident between the self and close other social communication ratings of the younger TBI group.



CONCLUSIONS AND IMPLICATIONS: Where possible clinicians need to work with close communication partners to understand the nature and degree of social communication difficulty following severe TBI. This may be especially important when working with people who sustain TBI in older adulthood if future research shows that this population have greater difficulty with self-awareness of social communication difficulty. WHAT THIS PAPER ADDS: What is already known on the subject Cognitive-communication difficulties are a common consequence of traumatic brain injury (TBI) that can have long-term impact on everyday functioning. These challenges have primarily been investigated in individuals who sustained TBI in younger adulthood. What this paper adds to existing knowledge Individuals who sustain severe TBI in early older adulthood have a higher frequency of reported social communication difficulty to non-injured adults of a similar age, albeit they may underreport such difficulties potentially in the context of reduced self-awareness. What are the potential or actual clinical implications of this work? Social communication difficulty is an issue for people who sustain severe TBI in early older adulthood. However, a poorer overall social communication outcome in comparison to those injured in younger adulthood should not be assumed. Clinical service delivery for these challenges is most optimally delivered in a collaborative manner with the individual and their close others. Future research is required to investigate the identified trends from this study.

