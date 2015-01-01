|
Citation
Hong JS, Choi J, O'Donnell LA, Espelage DL, Albdour M, Wu CF. J. Spec. Pediatr. Nurs. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
DOI
PMID
36583429
Abstract
PURPOSE: A few studies have found that children whose families are economically disadvantaged and financially struggling are at an elevated risk of victimization by their peers. However, extant research is largely descriptive. To address this gap, this study empirically tested the proposed pathways from family financial struggle to children's bullying victimization, including the role of barriers to healthcare access in this association using a nationally representative sample. DESIGN AND METHODS: The study utilizes the 2016 National Survey of Children's Health, a survey of a cross-sectional, weighted probability sample of US children (ages 0-17 years) living in 50 states and the District of Columbia, and their caregivers. The sample used for the current study included 14,374 racially and ethnically diverse caregivers of children, aged 6-11 years.
Keywords
health; bullying victimization; barriers to healthcare; families; financial struggle