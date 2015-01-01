Abstract

BACKGROUND: Data on the incidence, prevalence and mortality of pediatric traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) in developing countries are not readily available or do not exist.



AIM: The aim of this study was to study the epidemiology of pediatric TBI in developing countries.



METHODS: A retrospective study was conducted in a high-volume Neurosurgery Department where we reviewed pediatric cases presenting with TBI between January 2015 and December 2019. Data were collected from the electronic medical records including the patients' demographics, neuro-vital signs, mechanism of TBI and treatment types. Radiological images were screened, and patients were classified according to the type of intracranial hemorrhage. The patient's outcome and Glasgow Coma Scale on discharge were also recorded.



RESULT: Nine hundred and eighty-five cases with TBI were admitted over the period of 5 years. The average age was 53.3 months standard deviation (SD) of 39.4. Male gender accounted for 63.7% of the cases. The most common mechanisms of injuries were falls and road traffic accidents/motor vehicle collisions (63.3%, 18.3%), respectively. Nausea and vomiting followed by altered consciousness and drowsiness were the commonest presenting symptoms. Mild TBI accounted for 85.2% of the cases and the majority (92.08%) were treated conservatively (P < 0.005). 93.3% of the cases were categorized as mild head injury upon discharge. The mortality rate was 1.6% in severe TBI cases.



CONCLUSION: Children less than 4 years of age were highly affected by TBI. This study gives emergency physicians and neurosurgeons in developing countries an expectation about TBI in pediatric cases and the immediate management to prevent further complications.

