Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Several previous studies have reported that hypoxia accidents of fighter pilots are rarer than gravity-induced loss of consciousness and spatial disorientation; however, the risk is greater. Therefore, this study aimed to investigate the relationship between physical fitness and body composition on time of useful consciousness (TUC) in hypobaric hypoxia.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Body composition and physical fitness testing on human participants were performed; subsequently, they were exposed to hypobaric hypoxia at a simulated altitude of 25,000 ft. Cognitive testing of the participants was accomplished by having them perform arithmetic task tables until they stopped writing for a period exceeding 5 seconds, at which point, they were placed on 100% oxygen. TUC was measured from the time the participants removed their oxygen masks to the time when the oxygen masks were placed back on them. Pearson's correlation was used to determine the relationship between TUC and other variables, and multiple regression was performed to determine the independent variables that best explain the TUC.



RESULTS: TUC was positively correlated with the maximum oxygen uptake, stroke volume, arteriovenous oxygen difference, and endurance (sit-up and push-up). The maximum heart rate on the ground, high altitude, body fat mass, and percent body fat were negatively correlated with TUC. A regression analysis showed that 84.5% of the TUC can be explained by body composition and physical fitness.



CONCLUSIONS: Our results revealed that increased cardiorespiratory fitness and decreased body fat mass could significantly impact the TUC. Therefore, for Air Force pilots who are frequently at high altitudes and at risk for exposure to hypoxia, aerobic exercise is significant to hypoxia tolerance.

