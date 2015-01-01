Abstract

We appreciate Dr Nieves' interest in our commentary and his insights into the hazards posed by service in the Coast Guard. Our objectives were to highlight key concepts regarding non-combat exposures and to present examples as a short introduction to a much larger problem. Recognition and concern about these exposures seem to be increasing, but timely exposure identification and response remain challenges. It is appropriate for all uniformed services to review this matter as it relates to their specific service.

