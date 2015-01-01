SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hecimovich M, Murphy M, Chivers P, Stock P. Orthop. J. Sports Med. 2022; 10(12): e23259671221142255.

(Copyright © 2022, American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/23259671221142255

36582931

PMC9793019

BACKGROUND: Eye-tracking technology for detecting eye movements has been gaining increasing attention as a possible assessment and monitoring tool for sport-related concussion (SRC).

PURPOSE: To determine the diagnostic accuracy of a rapid number-naming task with eye tracking, the King-Devick Eye Tracking (K-D ET) assessment, in identifying SRC. STUDY DESIGN: Cohort study.

METHODS: One female and 1 male team of United States collegiate rugby-15 players competing during the 2018 season were recruited. Variables assessed were total saccades, saccade velocity, total fixations, fixation duration, fixation polyarea, and test duration. A generalized estimating equation was used to examine group (concussion vs nonconcussion), time (baseline vs postinjury/postseason), and sex-based differences for each outcome measure. In addition, the different components of diagnostic accuracy of the K-D ET were calculated.

RESULTS: Baseline K-D ET assessment for 49 participants (25 male, 24 female) were assessed at the beginning of the season, with 28 participants who did not sustain a head injury during the season completing the postseason assessments and 6 participants completing a postinjury (suspected concussion) assessment. Significant differences were observed between concussed and nonconcussed groups for total saccades (P =.024), fixation duration (P =.007), and fixation polyarea (P =.030), with differences from baseline to follow-up observed for saccade velocity (P =.018) in both groups. Sex-based differences were noted for total fixations (P =.041), fixation polyarea (P =.036), and completion time (P =.035). No significant Group × Time interactions were noted. The K-D ET test duration indicated high specificity (0.86) but not high sensitivity (0.40). No other variables reported high sensitivity or specificity.

CONCLUSION: Other than completion time of the K-D ET test, no K-D ET oculomotor parameter was highly sensitive or specific in the diagnosis of concussion in this study.


Language: en

sport-related concussion; rugby; eye tracking; King-Devick

