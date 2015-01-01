SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bossard C, Chihana M, Nicholas S, Mauambeta D, Weinstein D, Conan N, Nicco E, Suzi J, OConnell L, Poulet E, Ellman T. PLoS One 2022; 17(12): e0279692.

(Copyright © 2022, Public Library of Science)

10.1371/journal.pone.0279692

36584132

Female Sex Workers (FSWs) are a hard-to-reach and understudied population, especially those who begin selling sex at a young age. In one of the most economically disadvantaged regions in Malawi, a large population of women is engaged in sex work surrounding predominantly male work sites and transport routes. A cross-sectional study in February and April 2019 in Nsanje district used respondent driven sampling (RDS) to recruit women ≥13 years who had sexual intercourse (with someone other than their main partner) in exchange for money or goods in the last 30 days. A standardized questionnaire was filled in; HIV, syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia tests were performed. CD4 count and viral load (VL) testing occurred for persons living with HIV (PLHIV). Among 363 study participants, one-quarter were adolescents 13-19 years (25.9%; n = 85). HIV prevalence was 52.6% [47.3-57.6] and increased with age: from 14.7% (13-19 years) to 87.9% (≥35 years). HIV status awareness was 95.2% [91.3-97.4], ART coverage was 98.8% [95.3-99.7], and VL suppression 83.2% [77.1-88.0], though adolescent FSWs were less likely to be virally suppressed than adults (62.8% vs. 84.4%). Overall syphilis prevalence was 29.7% [25.3-43.5], gonorrhea 9.5% [6.9-12.9], and chlamydia 12.5% [9.3-16.6]. 72.4% had at least one unwanted pregnancy, 17.9% had at least one abortion (40.1% of which were unsafe). Half of participants reported experiencing sexual violence (SV) (47.6% [42.5-52.7]) and more than one-tenth (14.2%) of all respondents experienced SV perpetrated by a police officer. Our findings show high levels of PLHIV-FSWs engaged in all stages of the HIV cascade of care. The prevalence of HIV, other STIs, unwanted pregnancy, unsafe abortion, and sexual violence remains extremely high. Peer-led approaches contributed to levels of ART coverage and HIV status awareness similar to those found in the general district population, despite the challenges and risks faced by FSWs.


