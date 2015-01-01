|
Citation
|
Vatansever G, Yılmaz HL, Nalbant T, Kanğin M, Almis H, Köker A, Çeleğen M, Teksam, Bozlu G, Havan M, Arslanköylü AE, Güleryüz OD, Battal F, Özkaya PY, Yener N, Yildizdas D, Duran R, Tekin D, Ulukol B, Kendirli T. Turk. J. Pediatr. 2022; 64(6): 971-984.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Hacettepe Medical Center)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36583879
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: A significant number of children are injured by or die from firearm-related incidents every year, although there is a lack of global data on the number of children admitted to pediatric emergency departments (PEDs) and pediatric intensive care units (PICU) with firearm injuries. This study is the most comprehensive analysis of firearm injuries sustained by children in Turkey to date.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
disability; mortality; firearm injuries; pediatric emergency medicine; pediatric intensive care