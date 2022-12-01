SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zara S, Brahler E, Sachser C, Fegert JM, Häuser W, Krakau L, Kampling H, Kruse J. Ann. Epidemiol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, American College of Epidemiology, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.annepidem.2022.12.004

PMID

36586456

Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aimed to examine the role of personality functioning in the association between various types of child maltreatment (CM) (sexual, physical, and emotional abuse as well as physical and emotional neglect) and diabetes in adulthood.

METHODS: Analyses are based on representative data of the German population (N=5,041) from 2016 and 2019. Self-report questionnaires assessed diagnosis of diabetes, child maltreatment (CTQ), personality functioning (OPD-SQS), and symptoms of depression/anxiety (PHQ-4). Odd ratios were calculated to examine the association between CM and diabetes, and mediation analyses including PHQ-4 as covariate were conducted to examine the role of personality functioning.

RESULTS: All CM types significantly elevated the odds of having diabetes in adulthood. Personality functioning mediated the association between abuse and diabetes (sexual: b =.012, 95% CI [.002,.022], P M =25.0%, physical: b =.009, 95% CI [.001,.017], P M =12.0%, and emotional: b =.013, 95% CI [.002,.024], P M =59.8%), but not between neglect and diabetes.

CONCLUSIONS: CM is associated with an increased risk of diabetes, with personality functioning being a relevant mediator for CM abuse types. Hence, by focusing on CM prevention and considering impaired personality functioning in diabetes treatment, diabetes self-management and health behavior could be improved.


Language: en

Keywords

child abuse; mediation analysis; diabetes mellitus; noncommunicable diseases; personality functioning

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print