Citation
Jeon ME, Gomez MM, Stewart RA, Joiner TE. J. Affect. Disord. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36586595
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Acute Suicidal Affective Disturbance (ASAD) has been proposed to address the need for a suicide-specific diagnostic entity that better accounts for the psychological symptoms that may emerge during an acute suicidal crisis and that may precede imminent suicidal behaviors. However, additional research is needed to establish ASAD's delimitation from preexisting psychological disorders, especially disorders that include suicidal thoughts and behaviors in their diagnostic criteria such as borderline personality disorder (BPD).
Language: en
Keywords
Suicide; Factor analysis; Network analysis; Acute suicidal affective disturbance; Borderline personality disorder; Suicidal crisis