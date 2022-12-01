Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Acute Suicidal Affective Disturbance (ASAD) has been proposed to address the need for a suicide-specific diagnostic entity that better accounts for the psychological symptoms that may emerge during an acute suicidal crisis and that may precede imminent suicidal behaviors. However, additional research is needed to establish ASAD's delimitation from preexisting psychological disorders, especially disorders that include suicidal thoughts and behaviors in their diagnostic criteria such as borderline personality disorder (BPD).



METHODS: We estimated two Gaussian graphical models (GGMs), exploratory factor analysis (EFA) models, and confirmatory factor analysis models in a sample of psychiatric outpatients (N = 460) to examine the structure of ASAD and BPD symptoms.



RESULTS: Our estimated models showed while most ASAD and BPD symptoms largely shared associations with other symptoms belonging to their respective disorder construct, strong associations connected some ASAD symptoms with BPD symptoms, which, in a network model, emerged in the form of nonzero edges among those symptoms, and in EFA models, as factors that featured both ASAD and BPD symptoms as indicators.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings suggest the network structure of the proposed criteria of ASAD features symptoms that are largely distinct to ASAD but do include symptoms that share meaningful correlations with BPD symptoms that suggest ASAD and BPD are correlated constructs.

Language: en