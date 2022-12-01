Abstract

BACKGROUND: Women are least satisfied with their bodies during the postpartum period. There is a potential correlation between body dissatisfaction and depressive symptoms post delivery.The aim of this study was to explore the relationship of appearance and body areas satisfaction with depressive symptoms and examine the risk factors of depressive symptoms at 4-6 weeks postpartum.



METHODS: A total of 330 postpartum women participated in the study. Body dissatisfaction was measured using the Appearance Evaluation (AE) scale and Body Areas Satisfaction Scale (BASS), while depressive symptoms were measured using the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale (EPDS), 4-6 weeks postpartum.



RESULTS: The prevalence of postpartum depressive symptoms among postpartum women was 40 % while 12.1 % of the women had thoughts of self-harm. Those with depressive symptoms or thoughts of self-harm had lower AE and BASS scores. Body dissatisfaction was significantly associated with factors such as postpartum weight retention of >5 kgs, no exercise, lower education level, and cesarean delivery. The three body areas that women were most dissatisfied with were weight, mid-torso, and lower torso. Education level, delivery method, and BASS score significantly predicted postpartum depressive symptoms. LIMITATIONS: The selection bias might have occurred if those with depressive symptoms neglected routine postpartum care visits due to emotional distress.



CONCLUSIONS: The results indicate an association between body dissatisfaction and depressive symptoms at 4-6 weeks postpartum. Awareness of this relationship and focus on these risk factors will help healthcare providers plan peripartum programs to decrease the likelihood of postpartum depressive symptoms.

