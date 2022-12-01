|
Fatt CC, Ayvaci ER, Jha MK, Emslie G, Gibson S, Minhajuddin AT, Mayes TL, Farrar JD, Trivedi MH. J. Affect. Disord. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
36586601
BACKGROUND: The suicide rate in youth and young adults continues to climb - we do not understand why this increase is occurring, nor do we have adequate tools to predict or prevent it. Increased efforts to treat underlying depression and other disorders that are highly associated with suicide have had limited impact, despite considerable financial investments in developing and disseminating available methods. Thus, there is a tremendous need to identify potential markers of suicide behavior for youth during this high-risk period.
Language: en
Adolescents; Suicide; Immune dysfunction; Observational