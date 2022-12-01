SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Liu P, Huang W, Chen S, Xiang H, Lin W, Wang H, Wang Y. J. Affect. Disord. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jad.2022.12.136

36586614

BACKGROUND: Substantial evidence shows that childhood maltreatment and sleep duration play important roles in the development of suicide. However, the role of sleep duration in the relationship between childhood maltreatment and suicide behaviors, including suicide ideation, plan and attempt, was not fully understood. This study investigated the association among childhood maltreatment, sleep duration and suicide behaviors.

METHODS: 13,454 students from a polytechnic college in Shenzhen of China participated in this cross-sectional study. Multivariate logistic regression model was established to analyze the relationship among childhood maltreatment, sleep duration and suicide behaviors.

RESULTS: The most reported subtype of childhood maltreatment was physical neglect, which were reported by 41.57 % of males, 28.59 % of females. The positive association of physical abuse with suicide behaviors was observed. In females, emotional abuse and neglect were positively associated with suicide behaviors. In addition, almost all childhood maltreatment was significantly associated to decreased sleep duration. Moreover, compared to the sleep duration <6 h group, sleep duration was inversely associated to suicide behaviors.

CONCLUSION: Childhood maltreatment was positively associated with suicide ideation, plan and attempt in Chinese young adults. Meanwhile, childhood maltreatment was negatively associated with sleep duration, which were negatively associated with suicide ideation, plan and attempt.


Childhood maltreatment; Sleep duration; Suicide behaviors

