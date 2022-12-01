Abstract

Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) has been repeatedly associated with increased suicide risk. However, the transition from NSSI to suicidal thoughts and behaviors still remains as an enigma. One possible construct that may influence this relationship is cognitive flexibility, which refers to the ability to adapt responses/strategies based on environmental feedback. It may be that greater cognitive flexibility increases one's cognitive accessibility to suicide, making it a more viable option upon distress especially for those with a prior history of NSSI. Conversely, it may be that less cognitive flexibility creates a negative bias that exacerbates the effects of NSSI on suicide. Thus, in this study, we examined how NSSI characteristics (i.e., frequency and methods) interact with cognitive flexibility to predict lifetime suicide attempt (SA) history. Participants were 505 individuals with a lifetime history of NSSI who completed a survey assessing for their NSSI experiences, cognitive flexibility, and SA history. Moderation analyses were conducted while controlling for sexual orientation, which significantly predicted SA history.



RESULTS indicated a significant interaction between number of NSSI methods endorsed and cognitive flexibility. In particular, individuals were more likely to have had a history of SA if they scored higher on the alternative subscale of cognitive flexibility. The results suggest that the adaptive value of cognitive flexibility may be context dependent, and highlight the importance of personalized care among those who engage in self-harm.

Language: en