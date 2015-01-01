Abstract

Children and adolescents have been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The aim of this study was to explore the prevalence of traditional and digital bullying and mental health problems a year into the pandemic. Further, how anxiety level, loneliness, and self-perceived school functioning have influenced the quality of life. A comprehensive questionnaire was administered (N = 1239) in the city of Tromsø and compared to a similar data collection (N = 972) conducted in the same schools in 2017. The main findings were increased prevalence in bullying, more mental health problems and significantly reduced quality of life compared to before the pandemic. Implications and the importance of implementing anti-bullying and psychosocial measures after the pandemic are discussed.

