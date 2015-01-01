Abstract

PURPOSE

The purpose of this study is to investigate the patient safety status and patient safety education contents and methods perceived by nurses working in psychiatric hospitals.



Methods

Data were collected using a semi-structured questionnaire for psychiatric hospital nurses who had worked for more than one year. A total of 157 questionnaires were filled and were used for analysis using descriptive statistics. Open-ended questions about the contents and methods of patient safety education were classified by each researcher and a reclassification was conducted by consensus through discussions.



Results

Overall, 142 nurses (90.4%) experienced patient safety accident during the previous 1 month. Among those who experienced a patient safety accident, profanity, violence, and aggression-related accident counted for the highest percentage (82.8%). The demand for education on workplace stress management and education on psychiatric medication were the highest. Required education methods included case-by-case education on patient safety accidents, regular and continuous education, and small-scale face-to-face education.



Conclusion

In the future, it is necessary to actively utilize the results of this study as basic data for in-depth research on the causes of patient safety accidents, accident prevention, and the workload of nursing personnel.

Language: en