Abstract

In Somalia, one of the main economic sectors is construction. The construction industry has had tremendous expansion globally, especially in the previous ten years. Building safe structures and giving workers a safe workplace is essential for a successful construction business. As a result, managing safety is crucial to the success of construction projects. Safety must be a priority from the beginning of the design process all the way through to the owner receiving the facilities. The majority of the workforce in the construction business, which employs a sizable workforce, are laborers and skilled workers. The study goals are to find obstacles to implementing construction safety, identify the main factors that contribute to accidents on projects undertaken by construction companies, and examine the contribution of construction safety practices to the incidence reduction in the workplace on such projects. The study's descriptive design was used. 70 employees of construction enterprises made up the study's population. To choose the respondents of the research, a purposeful selection technique was utilized. the study has 59 people as its sample size. The surveys made it easier to gather the primary data that was utilized. To get at the results, a quantitative research strategy was used. The study used SPSS, version 20, to do panel data analysis. The study's findings show that 34 (58%) of the respondents strongly agree with the researchers' recommendation that managers of construction companies should provide their workers with safety gear in order to improve the efficiency of those businesses. To reduce risk and accidents on the job site, construction company managers should encourage safety among their staff.

