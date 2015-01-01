Abstract

Accidents occurring in high-voltage electrical equipment cause human injury, so the demand for accident prevention and maintenance of electrical equipment is increasing. ICT technology has been introduced to safety management services, which have been mainly managed based on human, and an electrical safety management system is developing to prevent electrical disasters and electrical equipment failures. The personal electric equipment is defined as a power distribution system that receives the electricity with a voltage of 1000 V or more or a receiving capacity of 75kW or more from a utility and uses the electricity at the receiving location such as a building or a factory. This paper describes the implementation of a system to provide safety management services of electrical equipment based on the life cycle, including the installation, inspection, safety management, and disposal of high voltage electrical installations. And it shows the demonstration site to which the development system is applied.

Language: ko