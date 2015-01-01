|
Lakshmi GJ, Yadaiah A, Srinivas S, Mounika S. Indian J. Forensic Med. Toxicol. 2023; 17(1): 19-24.
Suicide is a self-planed and deliberate termination of one's own life. Painful experiences suffered during their lifelead to varying degrees of depersonalization and alienation. In the course of defending themselves from onslaughtof negative stimuli, elderly people establish a desire for hastened death. An Observational study of suicides amongelderly age group ≥60 years was conducted in the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, Osmania Medical College and General Hospital, Hyderabad during the period of 2016 to 2020.
agricultural works; cause of death; dependency; Elderly deaths; gastro-intestinal diseases and physical ailments; locality; mental illness; physical illness; socio-economic status; Suicide