|
Citation
|
C R, Harshitha K, C M, Raghava V. Indian J. Forensic Med. Toxicol. 2023; 17(1): 61-65.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, All-India Institute of Medical Sciences. Deptartment of Forensic Medicine)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Each year approximately 8 lakh people die by suicides worldwide.(1) Suicideamong adolescentswarrants special concern for several reasons. Early adolescence and young adulthood display increase indeaths from suicides.(2) It is the second leading cause of death in adolescents in comparison to other age groups.Adolescence and youth are predominant ages during which suicide is attempted.(3) Hence, studies on adolescentsuicides potentially presents opportunities to prevent the same, thus saving many lives.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescent suicide; Psycho-social profile; Suicide prevention.