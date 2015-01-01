Abstract

BACKGROUND: Each year approximately 8 lakh people die by suicides worldwide.(1) Suicideamong adolescentswarrants special concern for several reasons. Early adolescence and young adulthood display increase indeaths from suicides.(2) It is the second leading cause of death in adolescents in comparison to other age groups.Adolescence and youth are predominant ages during which suicide is attempted.(3) Hence, studies on adolescentsuicides potentially presents opportunities to prevent the same, thus saving many lives.



OBJECTIVES: To determine pattern of adolescent suicides in terms of socio-demographic parameters, methods, andcauses.



Materials and Methods: A Cross sectional study was conducted at the Victoria Hospital Mortuary for 18 monthsbetween November 2017 to May 2019. Medicolegal autopsies were performed on the victims of suicidal deathsbetween the age group of 13-18 years during that period. The cases were then analysed with the informationgleaned from the police, family, and the autopsy procedure.



RESULTS: 192 cases belonged to the study age group and 48% (92 cases) of the cases were suicides. Majority of thevictims were between 17-18 years of age and belonged to lower middle socio-economic status. Family history ofsuicide was seen in 1%. Hanging was the commonest method of suicide followed by poisoning and burns. Family conflicts,Love failure, psychiatric disorder, financial problems, exam failure werefew reasonscompelling suicide.



CONCLUSION: Adolescence is a vulnerable age. Adequate addressal of increasing suicide rates among teenagers isthe need of the hour by increasing psycho-social awareness and implementing necessary regulations.

