Citation
Kidiyoor A, P J. Indian J. Forensic Med. Toxicol. 2023; 17(1): 70-75.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, All-India Institute of Medical Sciences. Deptartment of Forensic Medicine)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
|
Poisoning occurs when any substance interferes with normal body functions after it is swallowed, inhaled, injected, orabsorbed. In this retrospective study, all cases of fatal poisonings brought for medicolegal autopsy during the period 1st January 2011 to 31st December 2020 were analysed at the Department of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology, RRMCH,Bengaluru. The data obtained was computed and descriptive analysis of baseline characteristics were inferred.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Hospitalised; Manner of Death.; Organophosphorous; Poisoning; Retrospective