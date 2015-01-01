Abstract

Poisoning occurs when any substance interferes with normal body functions after it is swallowed, inhaled, injected, orabsorbed. In this retrospective study, all cases of fatal poisonings brought for medicolegal autopsy during the period 1st January 2011 to 31st December 2020 were analysed at the Department of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology, RRMCH,Bengaluru. The data obtained was computed and descriptive analysis of baseline characteristics were inferred.



In our study, 12.18% of the total cases in the study period were deaths due to poisoning of which the malesformed 512 cases (73.14%) and females formed 188 cases (26.86%), the male to female ratio being 2.7 : 1. Most of the cases belonged to the 18-30 years age group. Majority of cases were suicidal in manner. Most common poison was noted to be organophosphorous compound. The majority of hospitalised cases involved consumption of organophosphorous compound forming 23 cases. Most of the hospitalised cases had a survival period of less than12 hours. The study concluded that males were more commonly involved, and poisoning is seen most commonly among people from the age group of 18-30 years. The most common cause of death being suicidal poisoning by use of organophosphorous compound, and if hospitalised with a survival period of less than 12 hours.

